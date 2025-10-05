Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of IFRA opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.