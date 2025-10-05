Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 196.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

