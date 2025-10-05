Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,393 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

ESGD stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.