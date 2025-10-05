Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 14.5%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

