Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.