Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KO opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.