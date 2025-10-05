Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in CocaCola by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

