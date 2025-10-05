Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 109.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

