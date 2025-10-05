Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

