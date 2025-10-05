Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $398.00 to $469.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $421.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.67 and a 200-day moving average of $350.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $431.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

