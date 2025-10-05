IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.97 and a 200-day moving average of $424.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

