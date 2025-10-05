IFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

