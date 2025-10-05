Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $484.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.