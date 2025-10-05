International Developed Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RINT) Short Interest Down 44.0% in September

International Developed Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RINT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

International Developed Equity Active ETF Price Performance

International Developed Equity Active ETF stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. International Developed Equity Active ETF has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $28.58.

Get International Developed Equity Active ETF alerts:

International Developed Equity Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – International Developed Equity Active ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global ex-US region. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for International Developed Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Developed Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.