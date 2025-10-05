Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,960,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 22,170,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:RAYA opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.55. Erayak Power Solution Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $737.00.

Get Erayak Power Solution Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RAYA. Wall Street Zen raised Erayak Power Solution Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Erayak Power Solution Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.