QMMM Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:QMMM) Short Interest Down 52.7% in September

QMMM Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QMMM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QMMM in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QMMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QMMM has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get QMMM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QMMM

QMMM Stock Performance

About QMMM

Shares of NASDAQ:QMMM opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. QMMM has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $303.00.

(Get Free Report)

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QMMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.