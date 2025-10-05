Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 107,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Revelation Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:REVB opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $60.48.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.46) by ($2.55). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -49.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

