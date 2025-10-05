Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Update

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 119,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Wealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prestige Wealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Prestige Wealth as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Wealth Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Prestige Wealth stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Prestige Wealth has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Prestige Wealth in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

