Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.92. 1,283,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,114,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $855.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

