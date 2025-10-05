Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 189000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Romios Gold Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.
About Romios Gold Resources
Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.
