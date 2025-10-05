Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 947008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,325 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,487,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 19,064.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,838,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 328,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,672,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

