Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 684,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,756% from the average daily volume of 36,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Stock Down 15.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

