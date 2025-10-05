Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.9% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 28.9% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.3% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,738,224.67. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,357,213. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

