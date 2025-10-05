Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,342 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.08.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:MCK opened at $738.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $480.39 and a 1 year high of $776.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $702.60 and a 200-day moving average of $703.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.