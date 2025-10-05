Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $755.67 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $762.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $710.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

