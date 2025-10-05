General Motors Company $GM Shares Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 914.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

General Motors Trading Up 1.2%

GM opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,547.07. The trade was a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

