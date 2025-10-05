NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

