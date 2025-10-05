Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,572 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,481,000 after acquiring an additional 948,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,963,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 628,515 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

CGGO opened at $34.76 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

