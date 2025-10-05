Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 121,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.