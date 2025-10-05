Financial Insights Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 107,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

