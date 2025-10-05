Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,301 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

