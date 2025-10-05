Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $899,139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 832,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,339,000 after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 66.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,169,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,540,000 after purchasing an additional 465,028 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:BRO opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.