Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 334.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,535 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 291,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.