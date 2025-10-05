Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $305,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 422.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $166.56 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

