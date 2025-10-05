Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% during the first quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on QBTS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 12.0%

QBTS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,558,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,554. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,659.54. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $2,937,740. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

