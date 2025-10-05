5,770 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.