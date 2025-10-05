Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

