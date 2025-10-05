Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 402,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 344,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.1%

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

