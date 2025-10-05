Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $707,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.