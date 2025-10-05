JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.