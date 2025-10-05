QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $15.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

