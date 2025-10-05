Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1,168.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 172,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.