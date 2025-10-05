QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $157.80 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $157,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE WMT opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $814.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $106.11.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

