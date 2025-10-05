Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Financial Contrast

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pearson and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearson $4.54 billion 2.03 $554.61 million $0.94 15.15 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -29.00

Profitability

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pearson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pearson and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearson N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pearson has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pearson and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearson 0 1 2 1 3.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 1 1 0 0 1.50

Pearson currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.36%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pearson is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

Summary

Pearson beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

