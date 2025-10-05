Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) vs. Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Bullfrog AI N/A -195.35% -162.37%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Zhongchao has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zhongchao and Bullfrog AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bullfrog AI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Bullfrog AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $15.86 million 2.00 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 246.00 -$6.99 million ($0.76) -1.89

Zhongchao has higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog AI.

Summary

Zhongchao beats Bullfrog AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

