Head-To-Head Analysis: Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aisin Seiki alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00 REE Automotive 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aisin Seiki and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 929.84%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Aisin Seiki.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin Seiki and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin Seiki N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aisin Seiki and REE Automotive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion 0.41 $699.31 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $180,000.00 98.07 -$111.75 million ($7.19) -0.11

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Aisin Seiki on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin Seiki

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Seiki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Seiki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.