Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $217.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $226.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

