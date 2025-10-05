Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $241.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,240 shares of company stock worth $12,737,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

