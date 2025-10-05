Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Head to Head Review

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Wabash National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabash National has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 0.73% 8.90% 1.05% Wabash National -6.38% -7.91% -1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Wabash National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing and Wabash National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38 Wabash National 1 1 0 0 1.50

American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Wabash National has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Wabash National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Wabash National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.12 billion 0.12 $33.80 million $0.34 18.34 Wabash National $1.95 billion 0.20 -$284.07 million ($2.42) -4.01

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Wabash National. Wabash National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Wabash National on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

