OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 211.2% during the second quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.48.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $100.07 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

